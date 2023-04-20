Mga tauhan sa 360 sangay pinuri! PhilHealth mataas satisfaction rating

Pinuri ni Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) President and CEO Emmanuel R. Ledesma Jr. ang mga manggagawa ng ahensya makaraang makakuha ng record-high net satisfaction ratings noong 2022 kung saan nasa 94 mula sa 100 Pilipino ang nagpahayag ng kasiyahan sa mga serbisyong ibinibigay ng PhilHealth.

“We have 7,088 dedicated employees who work every day to serve the Filipino people, particularly our over 104 million registered beneficiaries,” ani PhilHealth chief.

Ipinunto ni Ledesma na ang pinakahuling survey ay nagpapakita na ang mga empleyado ng PhilHealth ay tapat sa mga pangunahing halaga ng ahensya, tulad ng agarang serbisyo, taos-pusong serbisyo, at pagmamalasakit.

“We shall continue to remain true to our values so we will be able to successfully fulfill our mandate: to provide affordable, acceptable, and accessible health care services to our countrymen,” ayon pa kay Ledesma.

Sa survey na isinagawa ng Novo Trends PH, nakakuha ang PhilHealth ng net satisfaction rating na 93.75% mula sa mga indibidwal noong 2022, mas mataas sa 90.19% na natanggap nito noong nakaraang taon.

Nakakuha din ang ahensya ng “excellent ratings” mula sa tatlo pang stakeholders. Kabilang dito ang mga employer (86.34%), mga health care institutions (86.82%), at mga health care professionals (79.38%).

Ayon kay Ledesma, ang PhilHealth ay patuloy na nagbibigay sa kanilang mga tauhan ng mga pagkakataon sa pagsasanay at edukasyon.

“In order to contribute to their personal growth, and to aid in the development of the skills necessary to make them more effective and efficient in addressing the needs of our clients,” ani Ledesma.

“The feedback provided by the surveys that have been conducted, serve as a guide for us; to see what we are doing right, and to determine the areas that need improvement,” dagdag pa ng opisyal.

Nagtatrabaho ang mga tauhan ng PhilHealth sa mahigit 360 istasyon ng PhilHealth sa buong bansa.

Kabilang dito ang 17 Regional at limang Branch Offices, 114 Local Health Insurance Offices, 69 PhilHealth Express stations, 14 Satellite Offices, 19 Business Centers, 26 Service Desks, at 104 Malasakit Centers.