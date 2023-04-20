Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet nagdi-date

Kumpirmadong nagdi-date sina Kylie Jenner at ang Hollywood actor na si Timothée Chalamet.

Ayon kay Jenner, isang new and exciting thing daw ang ma-involve ang Oscar-nominated actor sa buhay niya.

Kaya naman hindi sila nagdalawang-isip na gawing public ang kanilang pagdi-date sa naganap na Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival sa Empire Polo Club in Southern California.

Ayon sa isang source, “They are keeping things casual at this point. It’s not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes. It’s been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships. It’s new and exciting for Kylie and she’s having a lot of fun.”

Nakilala ni Kylie si Timothée sa pamamagitan ng kanyang sister, ang Victoria Secret supermodel na si Kendall Jenner.

Si Kylie ay may dalawang anak sa kanyang on-and-off boyfriend na si Travis Scott. Noong makipag-date ito kay Timothée, break na sila ni Travis.

Si Timothée ay dati namang na-link romantically kina Lourdes Leon, Lily-Rose Depp, Eina Gonzalez at Sarah Talabi. (Ruel Mendoza)