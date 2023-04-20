International Master Ronald Dableo hari sa Chess Infinitum Invitational

PINISAK ni International Master Ronald Dableo si Ryan Recososa sa seventh at final round para magkampeon sa Chess Infinitum Invitational Rapid Tournament 4th Edition na ginanap sa SM Sucat Building B sa Paranaque City nitong Linggo.

Nilista ang pitong puntos, sapat para masikwat ni Dableo ang titulo at magbulsa ng P15,000.

“I knew that this was a tough tournament with all the players. I just tried to play my best and now I am really happy,” sabi ni Dableo na may rango na Private First Class sa Philippine Army.

Nasa ikalawang pwesto naman si Norvin Gravillo, habang third si Chester Neil Reyes, paaok sa top 10 sina fourth Narquinden Reyes, fifth Recososa, sixth Alvin Perartilla, seventh Sherwin Tiu, eighth Kevin Mirano, ninth Michael Laplana at 10th Mark Gerald Reyes. (Elech Dawa)