Thursday, April 20, 2023

LIFESTYLE

Dambuhalang octopus nahuli sa UK

Nagulantang ang isang lalaki sa United Kingdom matapos niyang makahuli ng isang octopus na aabot sa 7 talampakan ang laki.

Habang nangingisda si Ziggy Austin kasama ng anak niyang si Lauren, sa Hope’s Nose Torquay coast, nakita nila ang isang kakaibang bagay na inakala nila na lamang ‘fishing net’.

Pero, napansin umano ni Ziggy na mayroon itong tentacles ng isang octopus!

Sabi niya sa isang interview, “It was very unusual. I was standing on the edge of Hope’s Nose looking down over the side and I could see something that looked like a kind of wrecked fishing net. And I thought ‘that’s weird, what is that?”

“Then a big wave came in and moved it and it rolled over and I saw these tentacles. And I was like ‘Oh my fricking god! It’s an octopus.’ So I got down on the side of the rocks, de-rigged my rod and used the end of my rods to reach it to kind of snag it and dragged it up,” dagdag pa niya.

Makikita ang ilang kuha ng pictures na inupload ni Ziggy sa kanyang Facebook Page na ‘Rock Solid Coasteering’. Caption nito, “Certainly didn’t expect to catch a 7ft octopus this morning ! The seal caught it I believe then left the rest, I managed to retrieve the body to get these pics! Unbelievable and quite scary in UK Water.”

Sa kasamaang palad ay wala na umanong buhay ang naturang octopus nang matagpuan nila ito.

“It was dead but it was still kind of twitching, so it was really fresh. The seal must have bitten its head off. The brain would have been huge,” aniya. (Moises Caleon)

(Rock Solid Coasteering/Facebook)

