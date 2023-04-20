Coach Tim Cone nagsisi na hindi agad pinadoktor si Justin Brownlee

NAGSISISI si Ginebra coach Tim Cone na hindi agad dinala sa pagamutan si Justin Brownlee bago pa ang Game 5 ng 2023 PBA Governors Cup Finals nitong Miyerkoles.

Natangay ng TNT Tropang Giga ang panalo kontra Gin Kings, 104-95, matapos umeksit si Browlee sa huling minuto ng third quarter.

Naospital si Brownlee dahil sa “severe” food poisoning.

“He tried to go through the first half. He did a pretty good job, but by halftime, he was out,” ani Cone.

“Now, he’s been taken to the hospital. Maybe that’s something that we probably should have done before the game even started,” patuloy ng coach. “He wanted to come and try and so he tried.”

Ngayong araw, Biyernes, Abril 20 maaari nang isara ng TNT ang finals series at hablutin ang 2023 PBA Governors Cup title. (IS)