Alden, Julie Anne, Barbie mabenta sa Sparkle Teens

Mabentang-mabenta si Alden Richards sa mga bagong artista ng GMA-7, ang Sparkle Teens. Sa mga aktres naman ay sina Julie Anne San Jose at Barbie Forteza ang bet na bet nila, ha!

Imagine, ang mga boylet na sina Lee Victor, Marco Masa, Aidan Veneracion, pare-parehong gustong makatrabaho si Alden.

“Gusto kong makatrabaho si Kuya Alden! Pero kung super galing ko na mag-perform, si Julie Anne San Jose gusto kong maka-collab!” sabi ni Lee.

“Nag-play na kasi ako ng young Alden, pero hindi kami nagkaeksena. So, gusto ko siyang makaeksena naman,” sabi naman ni Marco.

“Idol ko talaga si Kuya Alden. Nag-workshop siya sa amin last year. Nagbigay siya ng advice,” say naman ni Aidan.

Gusto rin nilang makasama sina Dingdong Dantes, Miguel Tanfelix, at Ken Chan.

Sa mga girlash naman, tulad nina Selina Griffin, Charlie Fleming, Keisha Serna, Liana Mae, Naomi Park, Princess Aliyah, mga babae naman ang bet nila, o mga idolo nila.

Si Selina ay si Kyline Alcantara. Si Princess ay si Barbie Forteza. Ang iba pang teens ay umamin din sa open forum na sina Barbie, Julie Anne ang idol, at bet tularan ang mga career.

Sa mga crush naman, si Alden pa rin ang bet ni Keisha, dahil super kinis daw ng mukha.

Si Naomi ay ang kapwa Sparkle Teens na si Bryce Eusebio. Determinado raw kasi ito sa trabaho. Si Charlie ay si Josh Ford naman ang bet, dahil bukod sa matalino raw, mataas ang energy.

Si Liana ay si Antonio Vinzon naman ang gusto dahil pareho raw silang joker, at masayahin.

Well, pare-parehong magaganda, guwapo ang mga bagong talent ng GMA-7, ha! Sabi nga, feel na feel mong salang-sala talaga sila.

“They have the enthusiasm and willingness to sacrifice for the craft. Willing sila mag-workshops, kumuha ng advanced classes to improve,” sabi ni Mr. M o Johnny Manahan.

Hirti naman ni Sparkle’s Senior Assistant Vice President Ms. Annette Gozon-Valdes, “There is so much to look forward to for the Sparkle Teens in the next coming months. To name a few, we have a billboard, music video, and social media campaigns that highlight all of their unique personalities and talents, which fans would not want to miss out on! They will also be cast in teen-oriented shows of GMA, while some are already lined up for different dramas. The teens will also be guesting in ’All-Out Sundays’, which will give viewers the chance to see them in a different light and also get to know them better.

“I am truly proud of how far the Sparkle teens have come from day one. These kids are not only good-looking and talented, but they are also very hardworking, humble, sweet, and kind. I am confident that after they are seen showcasing their unique talents, fans will genuinely appreciate them and come to love them as the next big stars of this industry.” (Dondon Sermino)