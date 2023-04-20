32nd Southeast Asian Games! Bambol Tolentino saludo sa kabutihan ng Cambodia

PINASALAMATAN ni Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino ang naging hakbang ng host country Cambodia sa pagsagot ng aaccommodation at pagkain ng mga atleta at coach sa darating na 32nd edisyon ng Southeast Asian Games.

“This is a very significant development because it means a lot in terms of expenses Team Philippines will incur during the Games,” wika ni Tolentino patungkol sa pagiging kauna-unahang punong-abala ng Cambodia sa biennial meet.

“We thank Cambodia for putting its best foot forward in its goal to successfully host the SEA Games for the first time.”

Inihatid ang magandang balita kay Tolentino ni Cambodia SEA Games Organizing Committee Permanent Vice President Dr. Thong Khon, na siya ring pinuno ng National Olympic Committee (NOC) at Tourism Minister ng Cambodia sa liham na ipinadala Martes sa lahat ng 11 NOCs ng SEA Games Federation.

“Under the wise and respectable guidance of His Excellency Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, Camsoc will no longer charge any food and accommodation fees to the participating NOCs of the 32nd SEA Games,” wika ni Khon sa naturang liham.

“This decision and leadership by Samdech Prime Minister Hun Sen further affirms the Kingdom of Cambodia’s commitment to hosting our regional sports family and international guests in a neighborly environment of solidarity and friendship.”

Sa naunang inihaing singil kada atleta at coach, pinagbabayad ng $50 ang bawat isa para sa pagkain at accommodation, subalit may ibang hotels ang naniningil para sa $180 sa twin sharing, na lubhang malaki para sa 840 atleta at 300 coaches ng pambansang koponan na lalahok sa 38 sports.

Nauna nang naglaan ang Philippine Sports Commission ng P250 million para sa preparasyon, pagsasanay at partisipasyon sa SEA Games. (Gerard Arce)