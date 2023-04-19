WebClick Tracer

Thursday, April 20, 2023

Abante
MORNING NEWS
Abante Tonite
NIGHTLY NEWS
TNT Abante
BREAKING NEWS
Archive
ALL NEWS
TELE
TABLOID
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tumblr
Sm-malls-online
NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
NEWS

Romualdez pinalakas relasyong PH-US

Matapos makipag-usap kay US House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, sinabi ni Speake­r Ferdinand Martin Romualdez na mas lalo pang titibay ang relas­yon ng Pilipinas at Amerika.

“We, from the House of Representatives in Manila thank Majority Leader Scalise for his warm welcome, his kind words, and most importantly his commitment to further strengthenin­g Philippine and US ties in various aspects. It was a fruitful and engaging meeting, to say the very least, and I feel that we are reaching new heights and levels of understanding,” sabi ni Romualdez.

“This solidifies the good working relationship between President (Ferdinand) Marcos and President (Joe) Biden,” dagdag pa ni Romualdez.

Sinabi ng Speaker na gagawa ng hakbang ang mga mambabatas ng Pilipinas at Amerika upang magbunga ang pagpapatibay ng relasyon ng dalawang bansa.

Nakausap din ng delegasyon ni Romualdez sina US Representatives Darrell Issa, Ami Bera, Mike Rogers, Christian Stewart; at Utah Atty. Gen. Sean David Reyes, isang Filipino-American, sa US Capitol sa Washing­ton DC.

(Billy Begas/Eralyn Prado)

Ano ang masasabi mo sa balitang ito? (Mag-komento)
This breaking news is brought to you by:
TNT ABante

Una sa Balita

Popular sa ABANTE

Trending Ngayon
Trending Weekly
Trending Monthly

Related News

NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
RSS
SITEMAP

TELETABLOID

Follow Abante News on

tiktok-abante
News
Entertainment
Sports
Opinion
Metro
Lifestyle
VisMin
Kartada
Isyu Ngayon
Teletabloid

Abante TNT

Abante TONITE

tiktok-abante