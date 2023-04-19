Romualdez pinalakas relasyong PH-US

Matapos makipag-usap kay US House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, sinabi ni Speake­r Ferdinand Martin Romualdez na mas lalo pang titibay ang relas­yon ng Pilipinas at Amerika.

“We, from the House of Representatives in Manila thank Majority Leader Scalise for his warm welcome, his kind words, and most importantly his commitment to further strengthenin­g Philippine and US ties in various aspects. It was a fruitful and engaging meeting, to say the very least, and I feel that we are reaching new heights and levels of understanding,” sabi ni Romualdez.

“This solidifies the good working relationship between President (Ferdinand) Marcos and President (Joe) Biden,” dagdag pa ni Romualdez.

Sinabi ng Speaker na gagawa ng hakbang ang mga mambabatas ng Pilipinas at Amerika upang magbunga ang pagpapatibay ng relasyon ng dalawang bansa.

Nakausap din ng delegasyon ni Romualdez sina US Representatives Darrell Issa, Ami Bera, Mike Rogers, Christian Stewart; at Utah Atty. Gen. Sean David Reyes, isang Filipino-American, sa US Capitol sa Washing­ton DC.

(Billy Begas/Eralyn Prado)