Celine patuloy na kakanta, hindi magpapatalo sa sakit

Sa gitna ng pinagdaraanan na karamdaman ni Celine Dion, naglabas ito ng bagong song na may titulong ‘Love Again’ at theme song ito ng movie na bida siya at kasama sina Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, at Sam Heughan.

Post ni Celine sa Instagram, “NEW TRACK ALERT! Available now, ‘Love Again’, the title track from the motion picture. Mark your calendars, on May 5, the movie hits theatres and on May 12, the full album, featuring 5 new Celine songs, will be available! -Team Celine.”

Na-diagnose ang 55-year old Canadian singer with Stiff Person Syndrome noong 2022. Isa itong rare neurological disease na apektado ang buong katawan. Dahil sa sakit na ito, napilitan si Celion na kanselahin ang kanyang tour.

“While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know that this is what has been causing all of the spasms that I’ve been having. Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to,” sey ni Celine sa isang IG video.

Pero patuloy pa rin daw kakanta si Celine hanggang kaya niya. Hindi raw siya magpapatalo sa kanyang sakit.

“Singing is what I love the most. For me to reach you again, I have no choice but to concentrate on my health at this moment, and I have hope that I’m on the road to recovery. This is my focus. And I’m doing everything that I can to recuperate.” (Ruel Mendoza)