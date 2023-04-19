65-anyos mamshie pasado sa Bar exam

Hindi limitasyon ang edad sa pag-abot ng pangarap gaya na lamang ng mamshie na ito na pumasa sa katatapos lamang na Bar exam.

Siya si Atty. Nancy Regis mula Sogod, Southern Leyte. Ibinahagi ng kanyang anak na si Napoleon Nazarene Regis ang kuwento ng kanyang ina na ngayon ay abogado na.

Bago maging ganap na abogado ang kanyang ina, marami umano itong isinakripisyo at piniling unahin.

“40 years ago my mother made a choice not to pursue Law and prioritize the happiness and well being of her 3 lovely daughters. She got pregnant at an early age of 23. She made a choice to set aside her dreams and put first the dreams of her children to finish school. Life was hard, life was tough but they all made it through.”

Pagkaraang mapagtapos ang mga anak ay dito na niya pinush na pasukin ang Law school. Habang nagtatrabaho bilang government employee, pagiging ina, lola, asawa at businesswomen ay nag-aaral siya ng batas tuwing weekends.

Isa rin sa mga balakid na kinaharap ni Atty. Regis ay ang kanyang kalusugan. Nagkaroon siya ng sakit kung saan nangailangan siyang sumailalim sa iba’t ibang operations, therapies, treatments at mga medication. Subalit ‘di siya nagpatinag dito.

Taong 2020 matagumpay siyang grumaduate sa Law school at naging ganap na Juris Doctor.

“In the previous BAR exam (Nov 2022) my mother took the test for the very first time at the age of 65 years old carrying with her all our support, with not an ounce of pressure from us. We frequently reminded her that being able to graduate from law school, going through the bar review and taking the bar exam together with people twice or thrice as young as her age, is already something to celebrate! So just keep calm and take the exam as if its just ano­ther pop up quiz.”

“And just now, the result came out! My mother is finally a lawyer at 65 yo!” dagdag pa sa post.

Talaga namang saludo sa mamshie na ito na pinatunayang basta may tiwala at pana­nampalataya, lahat kering-keri makuha! (Moises Caleon)