Tuesday, April 18, 2023

ENTERTAINMENT

Tim may payo sa mga mag-asawang hiwalay

Sa Business Q&A app ng Instagram story, nag-entertain si Tim Connor, na nali-link kay Maggie Wilson, ng ilang tanong mula sa netizens.

Ini-repost ni Maggie ang naging tanong at sagot ni Tim. May netizen na nagtanong dito at sinasabing hinahangaan daw niya si Tim dahil sa pagiging calm at compose nito sa kabila ng mga isyu.

Sinagot ito ni Tim ng, “If you are referring to the Victor and Maggie Drama, the irony of it is that I actually feel sorry for him and although many might feel that I should be angry or upset I am not! I just think he needs some sensible people around him that are looking out for his best interests and not their own.”

Ayon din kay Tim, nanggagaling din daw siya sa naging personal na karanasan kaya tila payo nito kay Victor (estranged husband ni Maggie), mas magandang pahalagahan na lang daw ang mga anak.

“Speaking from my own bad experiences. Ego and thinking you are powerful can really put you in a bad place. If I had a beautiful healthy young son and daughter I would be cherishing these moments (and letting the mother) and not playing games I will regret in the future.”

Samantala, marami pa rin ang umaasang magkaayos sana sina Maggie at Victor Consunji.

Ano ang masasabi mo sa balitang ito? (Mag-komento)

