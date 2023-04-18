WebClick Tracer

Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Abante
MORNING NEWS
Abante Tonite
NIGHTLY NEWS
TNT Abante
BREAKING NEWS
Archive
ALL NEWS
TELE
TABLOID
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tumblr
Sm-malls-online
NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
METRO

4 ex-drug user, lodi sa Bidahan

Nasa 64 na mga Person Who Used Drugs (PWUD) ang nagtapos sa anim na buwan na community-based treatment at rehabilitation program ng pamahalaang-lokal ng Navotas.

Ayon kay Mayor John Rey Tiangco, bahagi ng Bidahan program ng Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) ang anim na buwang Community-Based Drug Rehabilitation Program (CBDRP) at dagdag na anim pang buwan pagkatapos ng rehabilitasyon.

Nakapaloob sa programa ang serye ng psychoeducation lectures, counseling, therapy, relapse prevention session at life skills training. Isasalang din sila sa random drug testing para masiguro ang kanilang paggaling.

‘Participating in Bidahan is just the beginning of the long and arduous process of healing and recovery. We hope that with the care and support of their family, loved ones, and the whole Navoteño community, our PWUDs will be able to lead better lives and continue to avoid vices that bring harm, not only to themselves but also their loved ones,” ani Tiangco. (Orly Barcala)

Anong masasabi mo sa balitang ito? (Mag-komento)

Una sa Balita

Popular sa Abante

Trending Ngayon
Trending Weekly
Trending Monthly

Related News

NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
RSS
SITEMAP

TELETABLOID

Follow Abante News on

tiktok-abante
News
Entertainment
Sports
Opinion
Metro
Lifestyle
VisMin
Kartada
Isyu Ngayon
Teletabloid

Abante TNT

Abante TONITE

tiktok-abante