4 ex-drug user, lodi sa Bidahan

Nasa 64 na mga Person Who Used Drugs (PWUD) ang nagtapos sa anim na buwan na community-based treatment at rehabilitation program ng pamahalaang-lokal ng Navotas.

Ayon kay Mayor John Rey Tiangco, bahagi ng Bidahan program ng Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) ang anim na buwang Community-Based Drug Rehabilitation Program (CBDRP) at dagdag na anim pang buwan pagkatapos ng rehabilitasyon.

Nakapaloob sa programa ang serye ng psychoeducation lectures, counseling, therapy, relapse prevention session at life skills training. Isasalang din sila sa random drug testing para masiguro ang kanilang paggaling.

‘Participating in Bidahan is just the beginning of the long and arduous process of healing and recovery. We hope that with the care and support of their family, loved ones, and the whole Navoteño community, our PWUDs will be able to lead better lives and continue to avoid vices that bring harm, not only to themselves but also their loved ones,” ani Tiangco. (Orly Barcala)