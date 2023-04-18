1.5M estudyante muntik mag-suicide

Ikinabahala ni House Deputy Speaker at Las Piñas City Rep. Camille Villar ang tumataas umanong bilang ng mga nagpapakamatay kaya ipinasisilip nito sa Kamara de Representantes ang estado ng mental health ng mga estudyante.

Sa House Resolution 900, hiniling ni Villar sa House committees on health at basic education and culture ang pagsasagawa ng imbestigasyon upang matugunan ang isyu.

“There is an urgent need to have a proactive effort to promote mental health and well-being and prevent mental health disorders and improve the overall mental health access and therapist services in schools and communities to address the apparent mental health crisis in the education sector,” saad ni Villar sa resolusyon.

Binanggit sa resolusyon ang 2015 Global School-based Student Health Survey sa mga Pilipino na edad 13-17 kung saan 11.6% ang nasabi na seryoso nilang ikinonsidera ang pagpapakamatay sa loob ng nakaraang 12 buwan at 16.2% ang nagsabi na nagtangka silang magpakamatay ng isa o higit pang beses.

Sa kaparehong survey noong 2019, 23.1% naman ang nagsabi na ikinonsidera nila ang pagpapakamatay at 24.3% naman ang nagtangka ng magpakamatay isa o mas maraming beses.

Sa pag-aaral naman ng University of the Philippines Population Institute, halos 1.5 milyong batang Pilipino umano ang nagtangkang magpakamatay noong 2021 mas mataas sa 574,000 na naitala noong 2013.

“There is a need to conduct an in-depth assessment of and comprehensive study by relevant government agencies—such as the Department of Health, Department of Education and the Philippine Statistics Authority—on the present state of mental health of the country’s education sector in particular and the overall population in general to address immediate needs in a bid to establish more mental health units in schools, hospitals, or rural health units, among other measures,” giit ni Villar. (Billy Begas/Eralyn Prado)