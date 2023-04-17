Kung hindi susuko: Cong Teves markahang terorista

Kinukonsidera ng Department of Justice (DOJ) na ipadeklara si Negros Oriental Representative Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves Jr. bilang isang terorista.

Sa pagdinig ng Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs, inihayag ni Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla na hihilingin nila sa Anti-Terrorism Council na ideklarang terorista si Teves dahil sa pagkakasangkot nito sa mga terrorist activity.

Sabi pa ni Remulla, ito’y para mapuwersa rin si Teves na sumuko sa mga awtoridad at harapin ang kanyang kaso kaugnay ng pagpatay umano kay Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo.

“As a solution to the impasse here about the surrender of Mr. Teves, we are looking at designating him or proscribing him as a terrorist, to have him proscribed by the Court of Appeals and designated by the Anti-Terrorism Council because of the acts that happened,” wika ni Remulla sa pagdinig.

“Because the other persons are in custody already, so there’s no more need [for their desig­nation], but as far as Mr. Teves is concerned, Congressman Teves, we may need for him to be designated and proscribed,” giit niya.

Ginawa ni Remulla ang pahayag matapos tanungin ng isang miyembro ng komite kung anong mga ebidensiya ang kailangang matukoy na ang isang indibidwal ay gumawa na terorismo sa ilalim ng Section 25 ng Anti-Terrorism Law.

Paliwanag ni Remulla ang lahat ng aktibidad na nagresulta sa pagpatay noong Marso 4 kay Degamo ay sakop sa ilalim ng Anti-Terrororism Law.

“The activities that led to the killing on March 4 all are covered by the Anti-Terrorism Law—the recruitment, the financing, the purchase of firearms, the distribution of firearms—everything that transpired has the hallmarks of terrorism in it,” sabi ni Remulla.

“However, when cases were filed individually, we could not file an anti-terror case immediately because it takes a lot of legal theory and a lot of research to prove a terrorism case and we are afraid right now that if we immediately file a terrorism case based on the crimes that transpired, it may prejudice other convictions that may be secured easily with the same punishment for murder, for multiple murder,” paliwanag pa niya.

Haharap sana online si Teves pero nagdesisyon ang komite na pagbawalan ito, maliban kung personal siyang pupunta sa Senado para magsalita. (Dindo Matining)