Kim sobrang thankful sa ‘ASAP’

Sa April 19 ang ika-33rd birthday ni Kim Chiu, pero ilang araw bago ang birthday niya, nag-celebrate na si Kim sa ‘ASAP Natin ‘To’ at napa-reminisce at nagpasalamat nga siya na sa 17 years daw niya sa showbiz.

Simula’t sapul ay bahagi na siya ng ‘ASAP Natin ‘To’ at siyang humubog sa kakayahan niya bilang performer.

Sabi pa niya, “Thank you ‘ASAP’, performer/host Kim Chiu will not be here without you.”

Ayon pa kay Kim, nang pumasok daw siya sa showbiz, wala raw siyang anumang weapon o sandata kung hindi ang pangarap niya lang na makapag-provide sa sarili at sa pamilya niya.

“Looking back, I am just extremely grateful, most especially to my ‘ASAP’ Family. They’ve been with me since day one, the time that I don’t know how to perform on stage, shy girl, often nervous. One time I ask myself, why are they giving me this opportunity even if I messed up a lot? Should I give up my dream to provide? Then suddenly, a thought came to my mind. Even if I didn’t know how to do all this stuff to entertain the viewers, they believed in me and that I could do this; seeing my supporters smiling while I was performing made me know the purpose of why I was here.”

Bongga! (Jun Lalin)