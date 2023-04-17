Jimmy Butler, Miami sinamantala injury ni Giannis Antetokounmpo

SINAMANTALA ni Jimmy Butler at ng Miami ang pagkawala ni Giannis Antetokounmpo para ibaon ang top-seeded Milwaukee 130-117 sa Game 1 ng East first-round nitong Linggo.

Nagsumite si Butler ng 35 points, 11 assists, umayuda ng 22 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists si Bam Adebayo.

May 18 markers pa off the bench si Kevin Love.

Binitbit ng 33 points ni Khris Middleton ang Bucks, may 21 si Bobby Portis at 16 points, 16 assists kay Jrue Holiday.

Inabot ng back injury si Antetokounmpo, nilabas sa first quarter. Nakabalik pa siya pero sa ikalawang pagkakataon ay nag-exit sa laro 8 1/2 minutes pa sa first half at hindi na bumalik.

Pa-drive ang Greek Freak pero napasama ang bagsak na una ang likod. Naka-6 points, 3 rebounds lang siya.

“There was an X-ray that was clear here,” balita ni Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer. “We’ll monitor him and see how he does, see how he wakes up, how he feels the rest of tonight and tomorrow.”

Game 2 sa Huwebes (araw sa Manila) sa Milwaukee din.

Binabantayan din ng Heat si Tyler Herro na nabalian ng kanang kamay sa second period din. Naka-12 points si Herro bago ang injury. (VE)