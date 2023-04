Jameson hindi na-bully sa ‘It’s Showtime’

Itinanggi ni Jameson Blake na nakaranas siya ng pambu-bully noong miyembro pa siya ng Hashtag.

Nagsalita kasi kamakailan si Wilbert Ross na nakaranas ito ng pambu-bully mula sa isang boss nila sa noontime show na ‘It’s Showtime’.

Close naman daw si Jameson kay Wilbert pero hindi raw ito nag-open up sa kanyang tungkol sa naging problema nito.

“Me and Wilbert, we’re good friends, but he does’t open up a lot. I’m not sure who is he talking about, pero I can remember, yeah, he was really through something, but I don’t know who it was. He was just being bothered sometimes and he would feel down. I would also say he was also a quiet person when it comes to that. Depende rin kung sino ang kausap niya and who he opened up to.”

Tungkol naman sa bullying, wala naman daw naramdaman si Jameson na may pangyayaring gano’n sa kanilang show.

“So far, wala naman akong experience na power-tripping or bullying by any bosses naman. Siguro I would say they were just trying to motivate me na lang. Of course, they want to bring out the potential in me so I don’t think it’s bullying, I think it’s more of they motivate me. Parang wala pa akong nae-experience na ganyan sa mga bosses.” (Ruel Mendoza)