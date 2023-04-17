Campus eSports lalakas sa AcadArena

NGAYONG buwan ng Abril ay nakatakdang ilunsad ng grupong AcadArena ang sariling student hub para sa gaming, eSports at technology na tatawaging AcadArena Spaces na unang itatatag sa National University (NU) campus sa Laguna.

Ang nasabing tambayan ng mga estudyanteng mahilig maglaro ng eSports ay magiging fully-equip ng mga high-end PC na mayroong student lounge para mag-aral, maglaro at mag-host ng eSports events sa loob ng campus.

Misyon kasi ng AcadArena Spaces na maka-develop ng future eSports athletes.

“We’ve always treated campuses as our partners in eSports, thus when developing Spaces we focus on balancing the specific needs of a campus with the wants of esports athletes and student gamers,” lahad ni AcadArena Scholastic Partnerships Manager Atty. Isaiah San Miguel sa press conference nitong Huwebes sa Bayleaf Hotel sa loob ng Intramuros sa Maynila.

“AcadArena’s strong focus on developing student communities combined with our extensive experience in the esports industry makes us the perfect partner for campuses that are looking to start investing more in esports and gaming.”

Sa panig naman ni AcadArena founder at CEO Kevin Hoang, sinabi nito na, “we believe that the success of these Spaces is down to our ability to work closely with campus officials to understand the needs of their students and create Spaces that cater to those needs.”

Pumayag ang NU Laguna na pakikipagtambalan sa AcadArena para maging learning center sa maghapon, at maging play area at mobile lounge pagkatapos ng mga klase.

Idinagdag pa ni Kevin na mayroon na silang iba pang mga paaralan na kinakausap para sa mga gustong magkaroon din ng AcadArena Spaces.

Maganda ang proyektong ito ng AcadArena dahil makakatulong sila sa pag-develop ng mga future eSports athlete sa bansa.