Ginagamit pa rin sa pekeng product endorsement: Kris malabo nang bumalik sa trabaho

Dahil sa latest development sa kundisyon ni Kris Aquino, na feeling ng marami ay mas okey na siya ngayon, at mas lalo pang umaayos ang kundisyon, marami ang umaasam na mapanood ulit siya sa telebisyon.

Sabi nga ni @megaprodu, “Wow. We’re so happy, Madamme, that you’re back to your healthy glow. We can’t wait for your great comeback. Slay, Queen.” Sinagot naman ‘yon ni Kris, “@megaprodu thank you but unfortunately there’s no cure for Churg Strauss, now called EGPA. The medicine from biological to immunosuppressant will help lessen the fatigue, joint pains, the systemic urticaria, my chronic sinusitis and my adult on set asthma. The goal is to bring me to remission, and to pray that with each cycle of treatment, the period of remission will get longer and longer until maintenance will only be on a yearly basis. Thank you for wanting me to have a comeback- but it’s something my heart & mind have already accepted- my body cannot handle the physical demands of work anymore… to be honest, I need at least 18 more months to reach remission.”

Hirit ulit ni @megaprodu, “Will continue to offer weekly Novena for your complete healing. With God, everything is possible. It may be a tall order, but you have an army of prayer warriors. Faith will see us through. Take care always. We will shoot fabulous TVCs again in God’s time.”

Base sa sagot ni Kris, hindi na kakayanin ng katawan niya ang magtrabaho. Pero sabi nga, wala naman mawawala sa pagkapit sa dasal.

Samantala may sagot din si Kris sa mensahe naman ni Atty. Buko (Enrique dela Cruz) na, “We will continue to pray for your speedy recovery Ms. Kris! Keep the faith!”

Sabi ni Kris, “@atty_buko Atty Ricky I hope the post about me & this ‘miracle’ whatever food has been taken down because sobrang hindi totoo- until now I’m unable to really eat food, it’s still milk and more milk for me… Never ako na-diagnose as having cancer. And most of the nuts shown in the pictures I am allergic to!”

Yes, nakita ko nga ang mga post na ‘yon na kesyo gumaling si Kris dahil sa ‘miracle’ food daw na ‘yon. Obvious na ginamit si Kris para makapagbenta sila ng ganu’ng produkto.

Kaya sabi ni Atty. Buko, “@krisaquino we are working on it mam. We already sent a demand letter for them to take it down / delete the posts. We will keep you posted.”

Grabe naman kasi, na kahit nasa Amerika na si Kris, may iniindang sakit, at patuloy na lumalaban, heto at may mga negosyante na naiisip siyang gamitin para kumita.

Nakakalungkot lang… (Dondon Sermino)