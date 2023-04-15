Elijah grabe ang suporta sa girlfriend: Miles hindi makahinga, patuloy ang pagtaba

Nilantad na ni Miles Ocampo ang pinagdaanang sakit, na umabot nga sa operasyon. Ang naturang sakit nga raw ang isa sa mga rason kung bakit patuloy ang kanyang paglobo.

Heto ang post ni Miles:

“I used to be scared of hospitals.

“But since late last year I haven’t felt my normal self. Waking up in the middle of the night cause I can’t breathe, I get tired so easily, sooooo frustrated with my weight gain, para akong palaging hapong-hapo and sinasakal… then finally I had the courage to have it checked… for someone who’s afraid of needles I feel like it was an endless blood tests, ultrasound to biopsy, then the decision to remove it ASAP… we found out it was Papillary Thyroid Carcinoma. I had to undergo Thyroidectomy surgery to remove my thyroid glands. It all happened in an instant.”

Pinasalamatan ni Miles ang kanyang mga doktor, pamilya, mga kaibigan, ‘Eat Bulaga’ family, at kanyang management company.

“And lastly to my Luiz, I couldn’t have done any of this without you. Thank you for encouraging me to face my fears with doctors and hospital, to prioritize myself and to love myself. Thank you for being my strongest support,” sabi pa niya, na ang tinutukoy nga ay ang dyowang si Elijah Canlas.

“PS: with or without any health conditions, no to body shaming. Be kind. always. Please!” sabi pa ni Miles. (Dondon Sermino)