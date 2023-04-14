PPA: Problema sa mga container panahon pa ng dating admin

Nagpaliwanag ang Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) sa Senado matapos itong ipatawag ni Senate Public Services Committee chairperson Senator Grace Poe ukol sa umano’y mataas na logistics costs sa mga pantalan na dekada ng problema ng mga truckers.

Sa pagdinig kasi lumalabas na ang solusyon sana ng PPA na Trusted Operator Program-Container Registry and Monitoring System (TOP-CRMS) para sa nabanggit na problema ay hindi naman aprubado ng Department of Transportation (DOTr).

Ayon kay DOTr Secretary Jaime Bautista, PPA lamang umano ang pabor na isulong ang nasabing programa matapos itong tanungin ni Senator Risa Hontiveros kung ano ang mga na¬ging basehan ng DOTr patungkol sa desisyong i-defer na muna ang TOP-CRMS.

“‘Yun pong ibang government agencies, they are also not in full support. Because they would really want to understand the project. Kasi ang gusto ng PPA is to approve the Implementing Guidelines. But sabi nga ng members of the board, ‘before we do that, be sure that we will like it’, that’s why, we will discuss this again before we implement it or not”, ani Bautista.

Paglilinaw ni PPA General manager Jay Santiago, ang problema sa container at container returns ay mata¬gal ng problema bago pa man sa panahon ni dating DOTr Secretary Arthur Tugade, kung kailan nasimulan ang programa bilang tugon sa mga sumbong ng mga nahihirapang importers, truckers at customs brokers.

“Back in 2021, this policy was approved unanimously by the PPA Board. There has been no change in that administrative order. Now, it is different because this is a different administration. So, it is expected and we are not surprised. But I just want to make a clarification that we are not implementing this just because PPA management is the only one who’s pushing this. Back in 2021, anim na departamento ang sumang-ayon¬ dito, DOTr, DOF, DTI, NEDA, DPWH, DENR, isama mo pa diyan ang MARINA,” dagdag ni GM Santiago.

Ayon kay Poe, baga¬ma’t sa nakaraang administrasyon pa ang programang ito makabubuti kung pag-aralan na muna dahil iba na ang administrasyon ngayon.