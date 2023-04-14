AcadArena palalakasin campus eSports gaming

ILULUNSAD ng AcadArena ang sariling student hub para sa gaming, eSports at technology na tatawaging AcadArena Spaces na unang itatatag sa National University (NU) campus sa Abril.

Magiging fully-equipped ito ng mga high-end PCs na mayroong student lounge para mag-aral, maglaro at mag-host ng eSports events sa loob ng campus, pakay ng AcadArena Spaces na maka-develop ng future eSports athletes.

“We’ve always treated campuses as our partners in eSports, thus when developing Spaces we focus on balancing the specific needs of a campus with the wants of esports athletes and student gamers,” lahad ni AcadArena Scholastic Partnerships Manager Atty. Isaiah San Miguel.

“AcadArena’s strong focus on developing student communities combined with our extensive experience in the esports industry makes us the perfect partner for campuses that are looking to start investing more in esports and gaming.”

Ayon naman kay AcadArena founder at CEO Kevin Hoang, “we believe that the success of these Spaces is down to our ability to work closely with campus officials to understand the needs of their students and create Spaces that cater to those needs.”

Kaya ng AcadArena na i-transform ang anumang classroom o computer laboratory sa isang eSports facility na magsisilbing lounge, broadcast studio at eSports competition hub kung saan maaaring magsanay at makipag-compete ang mga student athlete.

Sumang-ayon ang NU Laguna sa pakikipagtambalan sa AcadArena para maging learning center sa maghapon, at maging play area at mobile lounge pagkatapos ng mga klase.

Nakikipag-usap na rin ang AcadArena sa iba’t ibang paaralan na interesadong magkaroon ng AcadArena Spaces.

Sakto ang naturang pasilidad sa mga paaralan na kasalukuyan nang mayroong collegiate eSports league katulad ng Alliance Games. (Abante Sports)