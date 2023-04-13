WebClick Tracer

Thursday, April 13, 2023

Romualdez susuklian tiwala ng mga Pinoy

Nangako si Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez na lalo pa niyang pagbubutihin ang trabaho matapos makuha ang 51% approval rating sa March 2023 survey ng Pulse Asia.

“It is heartening to know that a majority of our people appreciate our earnest effort to pass measures to create jobs and business opportunities, provide assistance to the poor, and build a better future for all Filipinos,” ani Romualdez.

“As a token of our gratitude, we will work even harder to pass the pending bills to advance the 8-point socioeconomic agenda of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. designed to uplift the lives of our people,” pagtiyak ng lider ng Kamara. (Eralyn Prado/Billy Begas)

Ano ang masasabi mo sa balitang ito? (Mag-komento)
