Justin Brownlee ipapagpag bokyang 3-point shooting

Finals Game 3 Biyernes: (Smart Araneta Coliseum)

5:45pm – Ginebra vs TNT

(*Serye tabla, 1-1)

KAY TNT import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson ang Game 2 ng PBA Governors Cup Finals noong Miyerkoles, binawian ang counterpart sa Ginebra na si Justin Brownlee.

Hindi pinaporma ng NBA vet si Brownlee at itinakbo ng Tropang Giga ang 95-82 win para ibuhol ang best-of-seven sa tig-isang laro.

Habang nagkakamada sa opensa, ang NBA vet din ang nag-posas kay Brownlee sa 12 points mula 3 of 16 shooting, 0 for 5 sa labas ng arc. May konsolasyon siyang 10 boards at 8 dimes.

“Hollis-Jefferson did a great job of defending him,” pag-amin ni coach Tim Cone. “We’re surprised with his defense, so we’ll look at the video and try to figure out things we can do to get him open.”

Ayon kay chief statistician Fidel Mangonon III, pinakamasagwang shooting ni Brownlee ‘yun sa labas ng arc at natapos ang 77-straight games na may isa o higit pang 3-point basket mula 2019 Governors Cup.

Inaasahan na ni Cone ang bounce-back game ng kanyang resident import sa Game 3 ngayon sa Smart Araneta Coliseum din.

“I never worried about him having a tough night because he responds always for us,” anang winningest coach ng liga. “He’s the last of our worries.”

Maliban kay Jonathan Gray ay nag-log ng 40-plus minutes ang starters ni Cone, pero combined 2 of 9 lang ang support cast ng Gins na sina Stanley Pringle, Nards Pinto, at Aljon Mariano. (Vladi Eduarte)