Wednesday, April 12, 2023

NEWS

Smart humirit ng extension sa SIM card registration

Hihilingin ng Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) at TNT sa Department of Information and Communication Technology (DICT) at sa National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) na paliwigin pa ang April 26, 2023 deadline sa SIM card registration.

“We are filing this request to help give ample time to all mobile users, particularly the marginalized sectors and those located in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas of the country, to register their SIMs,” pahayag ni Cathy Yang, first vice president at pinuno ng Group Corporate Communications ng PLDT at Smart

“We are here to continuously support the government in its SIM registration initiative,” dagdag nito.

Aniya halos 46% pa lamang ng kanilang subscri­bers ang nakarehistro kaya kailangan pa ng palugit para makakuha ng government ID ang kanilang mga customer upang mairehistro ang kanilang SIM. (Catherine Reyes)

