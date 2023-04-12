Pampalago ng hipon, tilapia

Itinuro ng Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources sa Central Luzon (BFAR-3) ang pagamit ng “green water technology” sa pagpaparami ng hipon at tilapia.

Nabatid kay BFAR -3 Regional Director Wilfredo Cruz na may 55 fish farmers mula sa bayan ng Paombong at Calumpit sa Bulacan ang lumahok sa season-long Fish Farmers Field School (FFS) .

Layunin nito na turuan Ang mga mangingisda sa aktuwal na procedure ng green water technology.

“The BFAR, through the FFS, aims to teach fishermen the latest technology that will improve their operation and livelihood as fish farmers,” ayon kay Cruz.

Sinabi ni Cruz, ang green water technology ay sagana sa phytoplankton — microscopic organisms na nakatira sa maalat at sariwang tubig at maaring magparami dito ng hipon at tilapia.

“The course outlined that tilapia will be grown in the fish pond along with shrimps so that green water is produced to help control the growth of luminous bacteria that is bad for the growth of the shrimps,” ayon pa kay Cruz.

Ang FFS ay isasagawa sa loob ng 16 na Linggo at may mga resource speakers mula sa BFAR, Provincial Agriculture Office, partner agencies at ang private sector.

“Nais ng BFAR na maituro sa mga mangingisda ang makabagong teknolohiyang magpapabuti sa kanilang kabuhayan ,”dagdag ni Cruz.

Samantala, umaasa si Bulacan provincial agriculturist Ma. Gloria Carillo na gagamitin ng FFS student ang makabagong teknolohiya at ang kanilang trainings para maitaas ang produksiyon ng kanilang produkto.(Juliet de Loza-Cudia)