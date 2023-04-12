P5B ibubuhos ng Amerika sa mga EDCA site

Kinumpirma ni US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin na maglalaan sila ng $100 million o P5 bilyon para sa imprastraktura ng mga Enhanced Defense Coo­peration Agreement (EDCA) site sa Pilipinas.

“We’re proud of investments we’re making. And by the end of [Fiscal Year 2023], we expect to have allocated more than $100 million in infrastructure investments at the new and existing EDCA sites,” wika ni Austin sa press conference sa Washington nitong Martes (Miyerkoles sa Pilipinas).

Ayon sa opisyal, ang investment na ito ay makapagbibigay ng trabaho at paglago ng ekonomiya sa mga lugar na may EDCA site.

Sa ilalim ng EDCA na nilagdaan noong 2014, ang mga sundalong Amerikano ay pinapayagan sa military facilities ng Pilipinas, pinapayagan na magtayo sa base military, magsagawa ng pre-position ng equipment, aircraft at mga barko.

Nang tanungin sa bilang ng dadalhing US military personnel at assets sa mga EDCA site, sinabi ni Austin na masyado pang maaga para isiwalat ito.

“I think it’s a bit early to discuss numbers and specific timing of rotations, but certainly these are things [Philippine Defense] Secretary [Carlito] Galvez and I continue to work on going forward. But again, it is a tremendous opportunity,” paliwanag niya.