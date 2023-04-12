Malacañang, PSC nanguna sa FIBA World Cup meeting

MULING ipinaabot ni Pangulong Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. ang kanyang suporta sa pagho-host ng FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 at Philippine Sports Commission-led Task Force sa pamamagitan ng pagtawag ng pulong nitong Miyerkoles, Abril 12, sa Malacañang Conference Room sa Maynila.

“This administration is committed to providing the Inter-Agency Task Force with all the necessary support and assistance it needs in order to fully achieve its objectives and to secure the safe, orderly, and successful conduct of the tournament,” sabi ni Senior Deputy Executive Secretary Hubert Guevara na kinatawan si PBBM sa pulong.

“Let us all take this endeavor both as an opportunity and as a challenge—an opportunity to showcase what the Philippines has to offer and a challenge to make the FIBA Basketball World Cup a great experience for athletes and fans alike.”

Isinaayos ni PSC at Inter-Agency Task Force Chairman Richard Bachmann ang FBWC gathering na dinaluhan ng Office of the Executive Secretary, mga pinuno at kinatawan ng iba’t ibang ahensiya ng gobyerno, FBWC Committee, at PSC Commissioners Olivia “Bong” Coo, Matthew “Fritz” Gaston, Walter Francis Torres at Edward Hayco.

“Today, we move one step closer to fulfilling our goal of bringing the best World Cup hosting in the history of FIBA Basketball,” sabi ni Bachmann.

“I also thank our national government for Administrative Order No. 5 issued by Malacanang last March 27th directing all government agencies and instrumentalities to extend their support for this hosting.”

Nagpahayag din si Bachmann ng optimismo sa pagho-host ng prestihiyosong basketball event habang tinitiyak sa lahat na, “all timelines, concerns and deliverables expected from each of us here will be met, as we, at the PSC, continue to work hand-in-hand with the SBP and other vital agencies. Our Team Pilipinas needs the team within us.”

Sa Agosto 25-30 ngayong taon, ang group phase ng kompetisyon ay sabay-sabay na idaraos ng Pilipinas, Japan at Indonesia.

Ang huling yugto ay nakatakda sa Setyembre 5-10. (Lito Oredo)