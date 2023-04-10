Jojo Lastimosa dehins aprub sobrang reklamo ni Poy Erram

Game 2 Miyerkoles: (Araneta Coliseum)

5:45pm – TNT vs Ginebra

(*Gin Kings angat, 1-0)

PINITIK ni coach Jojo Lastimosa si Poy Erram sa paalalang hindi kailangan ang init ng ulo sa laro.

Hindi na napakinabangan ng TNT si Erram sa fourth quarter ng PBA Governors Cup Finals kontra Ginebra nitong Linggo sa Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Sa bukana lang ng fourth quarter, walang isang minuto ay natawagan ng 5th at 6th foul si Erram kay Christian Standhardinger.

Natalo ang Tropang Giga 102-90.

Kinailangan si Erram dahil sa first minutes lang ng opener ay inabot ng injury si starting center Justin Chua at hindi na nakabalik. Out din si Kelly Williams.

“Poy has to do a better job controlling his emotions,” paalala ni Jolas. “He’s beginning to be a distraction because he’s complaining a lot.”

Maalat na 1 of 6 lang mula sa floor tungo sa 4 points si Erram, may 6 rebounds at 2 steals.

“We need (Poy) and we need his head to be in the game,” dagdag ng coach. “Now that Justin is out and Kelly is out, who do we have?”

Game 2 ng best-of-seven bukas, Miyerkoles, sa Big Dome din. (Vladi Eduarte)