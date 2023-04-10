WebClick Tracer

Monday, April 10, 2023

Abante
MORNING NEWS
Abante Tonite
NIGHTLY NEWS
TNT Abante
BREAKING NEWS
Archive
ALL NEWS
TELE
TABLOID
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tumblr
Sm-malls-online
NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
SPORTS

Jojo Lastimosa dehins aprub sobrang reklamo ni Poy Erram

Game 2 Miyerkoles: (Araneta Coliseum)
5:45pm – TNT vs Ginebra
(*Gin Kings angat, 1-0)

PINITIK ni coach Jojo Lastimosa si Poy Erram sa paalalang hindi kailangan ang init ng ulo sa laro.

Hindi na napakinabangan ng TNT si Erram sa fourth quarter ng PBA Governors Cup Finals kontra Ginebra nitong Linggo sa Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Sa bukana lang ng fourth quarter, walang isang minuto ay natawagan ng 5th at 6th foul si Erram kay Christian Standhardinger.

Natalo ang Tropang Giga 102-90.

Kinailangan si Erram dahil sa first minutes lang ng opener ay inabot ng injury si starting center Justin Chua at hindi na nakabalik. Out din si Kelly Williams.

“Poy has to do a better job controlling his emotions,” paalala ni Jolas. “He’s beginning to be a distraction because he’s complaining a lot.”

Maalat na 1 of 6 lang mula sa floor tungo sa 4 points si Erram, may 6 rebounds at 2 steals.

“We need (Poy) and we need his head to be in the game,” dagdag ng coach. “Now that Justin is out and Kelly is out, who do we have?”

Game 2 ng best-of-seven bukas, Miyerkoles, sa Big Dome din. (Vladi Eduarte)

Anong masasabi mo sa balitang ito? (Mag-komento)

Una sa Balita

Popular sa Abante

Trending Ngayon
Trending Weekly
Trending Monthly

Related News

NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
RSS
SITEMAP

TELETABLOID

Follow Abante News on

tiktok-abante
News
Entertainment
Sports
Opinion
Metro
Lifestyle
VisMin
Kartada
Isyu Ngayon
Teletabloid

Abante TNT

Abante TONITE

tiktok-abante