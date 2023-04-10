Demi, Bruce magiging lola’t lola na

Kung kelan naman daw nag-turn 68 si Bruce Willis at 60 naman si Demi Moore, ngayon pa sila magiging lolo’ t lola for the first time.

Malapit na kasing magsilang ang panganay nilang si Rumer Willis. Excited pareho ang Hollywood ex-couple sa pagdating ng bagong miyembro ng kanilang pamilya.

Ayon kay Rumer, “Mom and Dad are so excited. My sisters are so excited, and it’s so fun to be bringing in the first grand kid in our family, especially because we’re such a huge group at this point.”

Ang ama ng ipinagbubuntis ni Rumer ay ang boyfriend niyang si Derek Richard Thomas.

Para kay Rumer, isang humbling experience raw ang pagbubuntis niya.

“I have so much reverence and respect for women now. I feel I’ve had an easier than physically than most of my friends. I’m so excited, even those moments that are challenging, or feel frustrating, I’m just so excited, that always kind of trumps everything… But, it’s wild. It’s the wildest experience, even more so than I ever thought of.”

Dumating sa tamang panahon ang pagkakaroon ng apo nilna Bruce at Demi na nag-divorce noong 2000 pagkatapos ng 13 years of marriage. Nakikipaglaban ngayon si Bruce sa sakit na frontotemporal dementia at katulong ng second wife ng aktor na si Emma Heming si Demi sa pag-alaga sa ‘Die Hard’ actor. (Ruel Mendoza)