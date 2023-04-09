Beauty may pamana na agad sa anak

Pinakita ni Beauty Gonzalez ang mga alahas na ipapamana niya balang-araw sa kanyang anak na si Olivia. Isa nga rito ay ang Pangaw beads na galing pa sa Mountain Province.

Ayon sa Museo Kordilyera’s website, ang Pangaw beads ay gawa sa, “Glass beads encased in gold. Numerous beads strung together and worn by both Ifugao men and women as a necklace that serves as a symbol of the kadangyan class.”

Kinuwento naman ng ‘Stolen Life’ star na hilig niya talaga ang bumili ng rare jewelries na alam niya na may halaga sa paglipas ng panahon.

“So happy with today’s acquisition, finally got my hands on a second set of these Pang Aw Beads directly from the Mountain Province, they are gold foil encased in glass beads probably centuries old. They don’t look like much at first sight, kinda rugged and kinda dull for those used to bling but believe it or not these are most coveted by antique collectors and tribal adornment aficionados. Highly prized for their rarity and cultural significance.

“I love them for the thrill of the hunt, the search, the negotiations, then finally the responsibility of taking care of them for generations to follow. I hope one day Olivia can value these as much as I do so she can pass them on to her grandchildren. A family tradition has begun.” (Ruel Mendoza)