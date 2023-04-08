Marlon Tapales handa na agawin korona ng Uzbek

HANDA nang maghasik ng lagim sa ibabaw ng ring si dating Filipino world titlist Marlon “Nightmare” Tapales upang muling makasungkit ng kampeonato kontra kay undefeated at unified WBA/IBF super bantamweight champion Murodjon “MJ” Akhmadaliev ng Uzbekistan, Linggo ng umaga (oras sa Pilipinas), sa Boeing Center sa Tech Port sa San Antonio, Texas sa Amerika.

Matagal hinintay ng tubong Lanao del Norte ang pagkakataong makasabak sa isang world title fight matapos hiranging kampeon ng WBO 118-pound belt noong Hulyo 17, 2016.

“We’ve worked so hard for this fight and we’re ready. He’s a good boxer, he’s very talented but we’ve prepared well for this with good sparring,” pahayag ng 30-anyos na southpaw boxer sa pre-fight press-conference. “This is so big for me and my career. I know it’s the biggest chance of my career.”

Naitakdang mandatory challenger si Tapales (36-3, 19KOs) matapos pabagsakin sa bisa ng second round knockout si Hiroaki Teshigawara noong Disyembre 11, 2021 sa Dignity Health Sports Park sa Carson sa Amerika para magsilbing title eliminator matapos pasubsubin nang tatlong beses ang Japanese boxer. (Gerard Arce)