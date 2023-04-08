WebClick Tracer

Sunday, April 9, 2023

Karapatan ng mga marinong Pinoy isasabatas

Kumpiyansa si Ako Bicol Party-list Rep. Raul Angelo Bongalon na maipapasa na ang Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers ngayong 19th Congress.

Sinabi ito ng kongresista dahil sa malakas na suporta ng Senado sa panukala.

Sa kasalukuyan ay may 14 iba’t ibang panukala sa Senado tungkol sa mga seafarer.

“So it is clear that a majority of senators want to have a seafarer’s law. We just have to wait for the Senate to first consolidate the 14 bills they have into one substitute bill,” ayon kay Bongalon, isa sa may-akda ng House Bill 7325 o Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers.

Mas magiging mabilis na umano ang deliberasyon ng bicameral conference committee kapag isama na ng Senado ang HB 7325 sa kanilang consolidated bill dahil ito’y pagtitibayin na lamang bilang bicameral working document.

“I would like to highlight that the Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers is for the welfare of all Filipino seafarers on ships plying international and domestic maritime routes,” dagdag ni Bongalon. (Eralyn Prado)

