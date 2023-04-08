China hindi target ng US site sa ‘Pinas – DND

Nanindigan ang Department of National Defense (DND) na ang Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) sa pagitan ng Pilipinas at Estados Unidos ay hindi labag sa soberanya ng bansa at hindi nakatuon laban sa China.

“There is no ‘gross violation of our national sovereignty’ as claimed by certain quarters,” saad ni DND spokesperson Arsenio Andolong.

Binanggit pa ng DND official na ang joint military exercise ng Pilipinas at US ay nakatuon para payabungin ang partnership ng dalawang bansa.

“These are not directed against any particular country but to modernize our alliance with the US and maintain a peaceful, free and prosperous Indo-Pacific,” giit ni Andolong.

Noong Huwebes, sinabi ng China na sumasang-ayon sila sa pahayag ng ilan sa Pilipinas na posibleng madamay ang bansa sa “potential conflict” sa Taiwan Strait matapos tukuyin ang dalawang lugar sa Cagayan at isa sa Isabela bilang karagdagang EDCA site. Ang ikaapat na lugar ay sa Palawan.

Sinabi ni Gabriela party-list Representative Arlene BrosasNna gagastos ang Pilipinas sa operasyon ng apat na karagdagang EDSA site sa bansa dahil wala namang babayarang renta ang US sa ating gobyerno.

“We are literally payin­g for what is essentially a gross violation of our national sovereignty, in line with the ruling regime’s puppetry to US interests in the region,” ani Brosas.

Pero ayon sa DND spokesperson, ang paggamit ng Amerika sa apat na lokasyon ng EDCA ay “by invitation of the Philippines, and is by no means unhampered or unimpeded.”

Aniya, US ang gagastos sa konstruksyon at development ng mga EDCA site at makapagbibigay din ito ng maraming trabaho at magpapayabong din sa ekonomiya ng lugar.

“We call on the public to approach and understand the issue beyond the myopic perception that strengthening the military’s capabilities means inviting war or conflict,” diin ni Andolong.