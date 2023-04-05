WebClick Tracer

Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Abante
MORNING NEWS
Abante Tonite
NIGHTLY NEWS
TNT Abante
BREAKING NEWS
Archive
ALL NEWS
TELE
TABLOID
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tumblr
Sm-malls-online
NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
LIFESTYLE

It’s going to be a fun Easter Celebration at Robinsons Malls nationwide!

Happy Easter, Hoppy Kids! Easter is just around the corner, and there’s no better place to celebrate it than at #OURFAVORITEPLACE, Robinsons Malls!

When you shop and eat, at any Robinsons Mall this Easter Sunday, an exciting array of kiddie sure-prises awaits you and the family! Our Easter activities include a Costume Contest, Musical Shows & Games, an Easter Egg-Hunt, and Face Painting that will allow your kids to revel in the excitement of Easter. During our Costume Contest, kids can showcase their creativity and dress up in their favorite Easter costume, while the Musical Shows & Games will surely get kids into the Easter groove! What’s Easter without the traditional hunt for colorful easter eggs filled with treats and sure-prises!

Finally, you can head over to our face painting station and get cute and colorful easter designs on your faces at select Robinsons Malls nationwide.

Hop over to the nearest Robinsons Malls on April 9, 2023, and we’ll take care of the rest.

Let your kids have a fun and memorable Easter experience with us! For the list of specific Easter Activities and their time slots, check the Facebook page of Robinsons Mall’ nearest you. Happy Easter from Robinsons Malls!

Una sa Balita

Popular sa Abante

Trending Ngayon
Trending Weekly
Trending Monthly

Related News

NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
RSS
SITEMAP

TELETABLOID

Follow Abante News on

tiktok-abante
News
Entertainment
Sports
Opinion
Metro
Lifestyle
VisMin
Kartada
Isyu Ngayon
Teletabloid

Abante TNT

Abante TONITE

tiktok-abante