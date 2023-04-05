Hugh Jackman nagbabala tungkol sa skin cancer

Nag-share ng video sa Instagram ang Australian actor na si Hugh Jackman para magbigay babala tungkol sa skin cancer.

Sa naturang video, may bandage ang ilong ng aktor dahil sa ginawang biopsy sa kanya.

“I wanted you to hear it from me just in case someone sees me on the street or whatever. I’ve just had two biopsies done. I just went to my doctor and she just saw the little things could be or could not be basal cell, in her opinion. She doesn’t know,’ sey ni Hugh.

Ang basal cell carcinoma ang the least dangerous type of skin cancer ayon sa Mayo Clinic. Kaya paalala ng aktor na gumamit ng sunscreen sa mga parte ng katawan na exposed sa araw

“This is all stuff that happened 25 years ago and it’s coming out now. Put some sunscreen on. You’ll still have an incredible time out there. Alright. Please be safe.”

Anim na beses na raw na-treat si Jackman for basal cell carcinoma. (Ruel Mendoza)