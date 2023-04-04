SMC handa sa mga biyahero ngayong Semana Santa

Tiniyak ng infrastructure unit ng San Miguel Corporation na handa na sila sa pagdagsa ng mga biyahero ngayong Semana Santa.

Inaasahang bibigat ang daloy ng trapiko sa mga expressway, tulad ng South Luzon Expressway, (SLEX), Southern Tagalog Arterial Road (STAR), Skyway System, NAIA Expressway, at Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway (TPLEX), dahil maraming Pilipino ang magpupuntahan sa lalawigan para doon gunitain ang Semana Santa.

Simula noong Lunes, Abril 3, dinagdagan ng SMC Infrastructure ang manpower deployment sa lahat ng tollway upang matugunan ang inaasahang holiday exodus, at makatulong din sa epis¬yente at ligtas na paglalakbay ng mga motorista.

Nakapuwesto na sa mga tamang lokasyon ang mga mobile patrol, habang dinagdagan din ang mga ambulant teller sa mga pangunahing toll plazas upang tumulong sa toll collection personnel, at mapabilis ang daloy ng sasakyan palabas ng Metro Manila.

“Our operations teams are prepared for the rush of our kababayans leaving Metro Manila to spend the upcoming holidays with their loved ones in the provinces. We’ve made the necessary adjustments in our manpower deployment to ensure that traffic will flow smoothly along our carriageways and speed up the scanning of Autosweep tags and cards at exits,” saad ni SMC President and CEO Ramon S. Ang.

“We encourage our motorists to make sure their Autosweep RFID accounts have sufficient load and to have their Autosweep cards ready in their vehicles, to avoid any delays. Our ambulant tellers are also equipped to scan cards for faster transactions, in case there is heavy build-up at the exits,” dugtong ni Ang.