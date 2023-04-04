Mas pokus sa laro! Giannis Antetokounmpo ayaw ng pressure sa usapang MVP

MALAKAS ang laban ni Giannis Antetokounmpo na sikwating ang pangatlong MVP award sa NBA, pero ayaw patulan ito ng Milwaukee big man.

“When you think about the MVP, it just puts pressure on yourself,” ani Antetokounmpo matapos magsumite ng 33 points, 14 rebounds at 6 assists sa 117-104 win ng Bucks kontra kay Joel Embiid at Philadelphia nitong Linggo.

Ang mahalaga lang daw sa kanya ngayon ay masaya siya sa ginagawa.

Walang laro ang NBA kahapon dahil sa NCAA championship.

Dalawa pang frontrunners sa MVP plum sina Embiid at reigning back-to-back awardee Nikola Jokic ng Denver.

No. 1 sa East ang Bucks (56-22), dalawang laro sa unahan ng Celtics (54-24). Pumapangatlo ang 76ers (51-27).

Para kay Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer, si Antetokounmpo na ang MVP.

“Best player, best record, what he does on both ends of the court – the rebounding, the blocked shots, the defense, the guarding on the perimeter – he does everything,” ani Budenholzer.

“Playmaker, attacks, gets to the free throw line. We feel like he’s in the conversation or he should be the guy.” (Vladi Eduarte)