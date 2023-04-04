Jerald niratrat nang-alipusta kay Kim

Hahanga ka kay Jerald Napoles dahil hindi siya nanahimik lang sa isang basher ng girlfriend na si Kim Molina.

Sinagot nga ni Jerald ang comment ni Marla Singer Durden sa Facebook na, “‘ZsaZsa Zaturnnah’ was supposed to be really pretty, like a goddess, just like Zsazsa Padilla and Eula Valdez, who played for that role. Why hire Kim?”

Pagtatanggol ni Jerald kay Kim, “Kim is one of the most beautiful and empowered artists that fits the role as it should be.. I wish you have seen how she did it and how she looked before putting your self entitled comment here.

“People are giving her compliment from the vice president of Ateneo de Manila, to celebrities up to first time musical viewers. RAVING HER BEAUTY AND AMAZING TALENT. You are the only one who is criticizing her without even watching the performance. Initiating superficial judgement giving bias to your LIMITED STANDARD OF BEAUTY. You are a perfect example of a person who get’s the joy from insinuating negative ideas of beauty. I hope kids won’t get these traits from the likes of you. And I hope a person will still see the beauty in him/her even if he/she encounters someone like you,” reply ni Jerald.

Humanga naman ang netizens sa pagtatanggol ni Jerald kay Kim.

“Everyone deserves a jowa like Papa Jerald. Happy for Kimmy,” tweet ni @nakngtweeting.

Isang nakakakilig na, “(face holding back tears emoji)… I love you @IamJNapoles. (hearts hand emoji)” naman ang tweet reply ni Kim sa ginawang pagtanggol sa kanya ng kanyang boyfriend.

“Love u too!!” naman ang reply ni Jerald.