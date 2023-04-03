Seth, Edward pinintasan dahil sa palpak na pagsasayaw

Naba-bash ngayon sina Seth Fedelin at Edward Barber at ang programang ‘ASAP Natin ‘To!’ dahil sa naging prod nila with Bini noong Sunday.

Parang hindi raw nag-rehearse para sa production number na ‘yon sina Seth at Edward dahil hindi nila nakuha ng maayos ang choreography at hindi sila nakasabay sa steps ng P-Pop idol group na Bini.

“Gets ko pa if commencement exercise ito ng kinder, but it‘s a variety show. The prod and the artists owe it to their audience to deliver a good performance. Seconds lang yung sayaw, it could be learned within 30 minutes. Artista ka, trabaho mong aralin nang maayos ang sayaw,” tweet ni @NotYouFollow1

“@ASAPOfficial this is disrespectful to the viewers. make sure ready na sa prod ung artist nyo or better not give them the stage,” sey naman ni @crazy_k83pointØ sa Twitter.

Pinagtanggol naman ni @kiwyarahh, na isang fan ni Francine na ka-love team ni Seth, ang dalawang Star Magic boys.

“This may be insulting for you guys, and I totally understand that. But you should also consider that Bini trained for years in dancing while Seth and Edward are clearly not into dancing. So i just want to ask for your little cooperation and understanding. Thank.”

Nabastusan naman ang mga Bloom, tawag sa fans ng P-Pop idol group na Bini, dahil sa ginawa lang daw silang backup dancers nina Seth at Edward.

“Bini was utterly disrespected, as they are reduced as backup for two artista that cannot certainly keep up with the choreo. Whoever thought this prod must be freed from the old times where artista is taken as able to dance and sing, where they are clearly unable,” tweet ni @nihilistØ41695.

“As a PPOP stan, nakakapikon na pinagmumukha silang backup dancers. Deserve nila ng solo prod. @ASAPOfficial pakiayos naman,” tweet naman ni @abeandales.

Agree naman ako sa tweet ng Kapamilya insider na si France Sajorda na hindi na lang dapat pinasayaw sina Seth at Edward dahil hindi naman nila forte ang pagsasayaw.

“Di ko napanuod ang part na ito, pero sana di na pinasayaw si Seth (OK siya sa kantahan/acoustic part), then si Edward mas hosting na sana. Marami namang ibang pwedeng pasayawin.”

Nakakaloka! (Byx Almacen)