May hugot ka gorl! Myla ‘Bagyong’ Pablo sentimental sa unang sabak sa F2 Logistics

DESIDIDO sina Myla “Bagyong” Pablo at ang F2 Logistics Cargo Movers na lampasan oa ang kauna-unahang podium finish kasunod ng mag-third place sa katatapos lamang na Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference 2023 nitong nagdaang Marso.

Inilihad ni Pablo sa kanyang social media post ang saloobin sa pinagdaanang pagsubok at tagumpay sa pangangapa sa bagong koponan matapos lisanin ang runner-up na Petro Gazz Angels bago ang pagsisimula ng kumperensya kasunod ng nakuhang kampeonato noong 2022 Reinforced Conference noong isang taon.

“This is my 1st conference with my new team, F2 Logistics Cargo Movers, and it has never been easy for me or the team since we need to connect and work together immediately to offer our best effort each game,” bulalas ng 29-anyos na outside hitter na unti-unting ginagamay ang posisyon sa koponan na binubuo ng halos matagal ng magkakasama sapol pa noong collegiate league.

“Many questioned our lineup, we even faced a lot of hate along the way, but that didn’t stop us from believing that we could compete for a podium finish or even the title, it only strengthened our team.” (Gerard Arce)