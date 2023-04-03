Justin Brownlee padehado, TNT mahirap itaob sa finals

EXCITED na makaharap ni Justin Brownlee si Rondae Hollis-Jefferson sa papalapiit na bakbakan ng TNT at Barangay Ginebra sa 2023 PBA Governors Cup Finals.

Aminado ang Gin Kings resident import na mahihirapan siyang tapatan ang dating six-year NBA veteran.

“Man, he’s an incredible player – very versatile, very dynamic. He’s just been leading TNT,” sey ni Brownlee sa press conference Lunes.

“Was it two or three games in a row where he got a triple double? Lots of assists, lots of points, he’s doing everything for the team,” aniya.

Dahil sa pamamayagpag ni Hollis-Jefferson, nagtapos ang TNT bilang top team ngayong conference.

Ngunit kumpiyansa si Brownlee sa championship experience ng Ginebra, at nandiyan aniya ang kanilang fans para suportahan sila.

“But it’s not just one person or myself who will try to stop or contain him. I trust coach Tim (Cone) to prepare a great game plan. So I’m looking forward to it. It’s going to be a fun and exciting matchup for the fans,” ayon kay Brownlee.

Excited din si Hollis-Jefferson na makalaban ang three-time Best Import sa Finals.

Matatandaang sinabi ni Rondae na kaya niyang makipagtagisan kay Brownlee.

“I’m looking forward to competing against Justin. It will be a show and fans will see two wonderful players. I’m excited. Let’s go,” ani Hollis-Jefferson. (Cyreel Zarate)