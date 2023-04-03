Alfred walang kapaguran sa pag-aaral

Mukhang wala pang balak na tumigil sa pagiging estudyante si Alfred Vargas dahil muli siyang nag-aaral para makumpleto ang kanyang doctorate degree in urban planning.

Sa edad na 43, hindi raw napapagod ang actor-politician na palaging mag-aral.

“I love being a student again. I get a lot of insights and wisdom from my professors and classmates which I can apply as a public servant. Learning is an everyday process. It should never end. I think I’ll continue to study, study, and study until I’m a senior citizen,” sambit ni Alfred.

Kahit sa gitna ng paggawa niya ng teleserye na ‘AraBella’ sa GMA-7, nagagawa pa rin maisingit ni Alfred ang pag-aaral niya kahit na meron na siyang master’s degree in public administration mula sa UP at AB Management Economics mula sa Ateneo de Manila.

“It’s a long journey which will probably take me four to five years because I’ll first have to get my urban planning diploma for the first two years, then masters for urban planning for another year, then my PhD for another one or two years, depending on my schedule.”

Inspirasyon daw niya sa kanyang pag-aaral ang inang si Atty. Susana ‘Ching’ Dumlao-Vargas. Pumanaw ito noong 2014 dahil sa sakit na cancer. (Ruel Mendoza)