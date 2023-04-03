WebClick Tracer

Monday, April 3, 2023

Abante
MORNING NEWS
Abante Tonite
NIGHTLY NEWS
TNT Abante
BREAKING NEWS
Archive
ALL NEWS
TELE
TABLOID
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tumblr
Sm-malls-online
NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
ENTERTAINMENT

Alfred walang kapaguran sa pag-aaral

Mukhang wala pang balak na tumigil sa pagiging estudyante si Alfred Vargas dahil muli siyang nag-aaral para makumpleto ang kanyang doctorate degree in urban planning.

Sa edad na 43, hindi raw napapagod ang actor-politician na palaging mag-aral.

“I love being a student again. I get a lot of insights and wisdom from my professors and classmates which I can apply as a public servant. Learning is an everyday process. It should never end. I think I’ll continue to study, study, and study until I’m a senior citizen,” sambit ni Alfred.

Kahit sa gitna ng paggawa niya ng teleserye na ‘AraBella’ sa GMA-7, nagagawa pa rin maisingit ni Alfred ang pag-aaral niya kahit na meron na siyang master’s degree in public administration mula sa UP at AB Management Economics mula sa Ateneo de Manila.

“It’s a long journey which will probably take me four to five years because I’ll first have to get my urban planning diploma for the first two years, then masters for urban planning for another year, then my PhD for another one or two years, depending on my schedule.”

Inspirasyon daw niya sa kanyang pag-aaral ang inang si Atty. Susana ‘Ching’ Dumlao-Vargas. Pumanaw ito noong 2014 dahil sa sakit na cancer. (Ruel Mendoza)

Ano ang masasabi mo sa balitang ito? (Mag-komento)

Una sa Balita

This breaking news is brought to you by:
TNT ABante

Popular sa Abante

Trending Ngayon
Trending Weekly
Trending Monthly

Popular sa Politiko

Related News

NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
RSS
SITEMAP

TELETABLOID

Follow Abante News on

tiktok-abante
News
Entertainment
Sports
Opinion
Metro
Lifestyle
VisMin
Kartada
Isyu Ngayon
Teletabloid

Abante TNT

Abante TONITE

tiktok-abante