INAASAHANG daragsa ang mga top woodpusher ng Asia Singapore Chess Festival Prof. Lim Kok Ann International Open Chess Championship 2023 sa Jurong Spring Community Club sa Singapore sa Hunyo 4-11.

“This will be one of the most anticipated tournaments in Singapore this year, I hope to attract Singapore’s top talents and the nearby countries,” pahayag Sabado ni Singapore Chess Federation CEO Grandmaster Kevin Goh Wei Ming.

Ilan sa mga kababayan nating posibleng lumahok kasama ang inyong lingkod ay sina GM Darwin Laylo, International Masters Angelo Young, Rolando Nolte, Ronald Bancod at Hamed Nouri, Fide Masters Alekhine Nouri, Christopher Castellano at Robert Suelo Jr., Woman FM Allaney Jia Doroy, National Master Ariel Potot, Jose Aquino Jr., Almario Marlon Bernardino Jr., Glenn Garcia, Paul John Lauron at Marian Calimbo.

Ayon pa kay Kevin, ang pagdaraos ng torneo ay bilang paggunita sa malaking naitulong ni Prof Lim sa SCF.

Nagsimula na ang patalaan para sa GMG Youth Chess Challenge 15 years old and below na tutulak sa Mayo 20 sa 2nd floor Open Kitchen Foodhall ng Rockwell Business Center sa Sheridan Street, Mandaluyong.

Punong abala si Thailand-based coach NM Gerald Ferrior na naglatag ng P25K cash prizes para sa mga magwawagi.

Ito ay 1-day FIDE rated rapid chess tournament na may basbas ng National Chess Federation of the Philippines at oorganisahin ng Bayanihan Chess Club sa pakikipagtulungan ng Balinas family, China Aurelio at Mimi Casas ng Open Kitchen.

P500 ang tournament registration fee at no onsite registration. Ipadala ang bayad sa GCash number 0909 060 3508 ni Jenley Icao.

Muling masisilayan sa chess team competition ang trio nina Richard Villaseran, Oshrie Jhames Constantino Reyes at Julius Gonzales sa Abril 23.

Happy Birthday Jessie Villasin at Genghis Imperial.