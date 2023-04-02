Rep Co tinukuran modernization program ng AFP

Tinukuran ni House Committee on Appropriations chairperson at Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Elizaldy Co ang kahalagahan na maglaan ng sapat na pondo upang matugunan ang pangangailangan ng mga sundalo.

Ginawa ni Co ang pahayag kasabay ng muling paggiit ng suporta ng Kamara de Representantes sa mo­dernization program ng Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

“It is crucial to allocate sufficient funds to meet the needs of our soldiers, who are at the forefront of our country’s defense. We should equip them with modern technology and provide them with adequate training to respond to the continuing threats that we face,” sabi ni Co, ang komite ang siyang nag-aayos ng taunang budget ng gobyerno.

Si Co ay kasama ni Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez at ilang pang miyembro ng Kamara sa pagkikipagpulong sa mga opisyal ng AFP sa pangunguna ni Chief of Staff Gen. Andres Centino sa ginanap na HOR-AFP Fellowship Series (Visayas Leg) noong Marso 30 sa Cebu City.

Sinuportahan din ni Co ang panawagan ni Romualdez na dapat maging dikit ang kooperasyon ng mga mambabatas at mga sundalo. (Billy Begas)