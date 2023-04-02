Heart hindi sinusuwapang ang international fashion scene

Natutuwa si Heart Evangelista na marami nang Filipino influencers ang naiimbitahan sa international fashion events.

Noon daw ay iilan lang silang mga Pinoy na nagkakasalubong sa fashion weeks ng New York at Paris. Ngayon ay may lugar na raw ang ibang Filipino fahionistas.

“It’s really so nice that the Philippines and Filipinos are investing on themselves now. Especially when it comes to taking care of yourself. I remember a couple of years ago, when I went to Paris Fashion Week, not a lot of people knew the purchasing market of the Philippines. And now, whenever you say you’re a Filipino, they say na parang, ‘Wow, the sales of this and that,’ it’s so positive. And it’s nakaka-proud!” sey ni Heart.

Maganda na rin daw ang tingin ng mga foreign fashion houses sa mga Pinoy pagdating sa fashion.

“People know na that when I go there, I represent our country, they give me better clothes. It’s different because they know that Filipinos are really watching and looking. They know that Filipinos really want to get inspired,” sey pa ni Heart na palaging inaabangan ng kanyang 11.2 million followers sa Instagram kung ano ang kanyang suot at saan ito mabibili.