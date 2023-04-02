Alyssa Valdez, Vince Mangulabnan hinirang na mga kapitan ng PH 6

ITINALAGANG mga kapitan sina Alyssa Valdez at Vince Raphael Mangulabnan ng pambansang koponan sa kababaihan at kalalakihan sa balibol na sasabak sa Cambodia 32nd Southeast Asian Games sa Mayo 5-17.

Kasabay ito sa opisyal na paghayag sa komposisyon ng mga koponan Linggo ng umaga ng Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF).

Sina Sisi Rondina at Jovelyn Gonzaga, na mga gold medalist sa Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Futures sa Subic noong Disyembre, ang mangunguna sa women’s beach volleyball squad kasama sina Bernadeth Pons at Floremel Rodriguez.

“These teams are composed of perhaps the most formidable rosters to date with each and each and everyone of these athletes are dedicated and determined to rise to the challenge in Cambodia,” bulalas ni PNVF president Ramon ‘Tats’ Suzara.

“With the skills given and dedication to flag and country considered, our coaches put premium on chemistry, on how these players would blend based on the competitions and challenges of the SEA Games,” hirit niya.

Makakasama ni Valdez sa women’s indoor team sina Creamline teammates Julia Melissa Morado-De Guzman, Kyla Llana Atienza, Celine Elaiza Domingo, Jessica Margarett Galanza, Diana Mae Carlos at Michele Theresa Gumabao.

Swak din sa team na tine-training ni Brazilian Jorge Edson Souza De Brito sina Maria Angelica Cayuna at Glaudine Troncoso ng Cignal, Kathleen Faith Arado at Dell Palomata (PLDT Home Fibr), Cherry Rose Nunag ng Choco Mucho at Katrina Mae Tolentino at Mylene Paat ng Chery Tiggo.

Makakasangga ni Mangulabnan ang mga kakampi sa AMC-Cotabato na sina Joshua Umandal, Lloyd Josafat, Kim Harold Dayandante, Vince Patrick Lorenzo at Jayvee Sumagaysay. Kabilang din sina Rwenzmel Taguibolos ng National University-Archipelago Builders at Leo Ordiales, Cignal, Manuel Sumanguid III, Jade Alex Disquitado ng Iloilo at Jay Rack Dela Noche ng University of Santo Tomas.

Kumukumpleto sa PH 6 sina Fil-Am Steven Charles Rotter, Cyrus Justin De Guzman at Michael Raymund Vicente na ginagabayan ng isa pang Brazilian coach na si Sergio Valadares Veloso.

Sina Alnakran Abdilla, Jaron Requinton, Jude Garcia at James Buytrago ang bumubuo sa men’s team ng beach volleyball squads sa ilalim ni coach Joao Luciano Simao Barbosa.

Kasama sa men’s volleyball coaching staff sina Arthur ‘Odjie’ Mamon (assistant coach), Rommel Abella (assistant coach), Mark Gil Alfafara (trainer), Melchizedek Samonte (strength and conditioning coach) at Jerome Guhit (team manager).

Sina Sherwin Meneses (assistant coach), Cherry Rose Macatangay (assistant coach), Raffy Mosuela (trainer), Grace Gomez (strength and conditioning coach) at Ma. Fe Moran (tagapamahala ng koponan) ang bumubuo sa coaching staff ng women’s team.

Ang coaching staff ni Barbosa ay sina Romnick Rico (assistant coach) at Rosemarie Prochina (team manager) sa women’s team at Rhovyl Verayo (assistant coach) sa men’s squad kasama si John Paulo Agir bilang strength and conditioning coach.

Magsisimula ng volleyball sa Cambodia SEA Games dalawang araw bago ang pagbubukas ng seremonya sa Mayo 3 sa Morodok Techo Elephant Hall habang ang beach volleyball ay mag-uumpisa sa Mayo 11 sa Otres Beach sa Preah Sihanouk (Sihanoukville) Province. Sabay ang finals sa May 16. (Lito Oredo)