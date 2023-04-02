WebClick Tracer

Sunday, April 2, 2023

NEWS

440K nurse sa PH iba ang trabaho

Halos kalahati ng mga rehistradong nurse sa bansa ay hindi umano nagtatrabaho bilang nurse kundi iba ang pinasok na trabaho.

Ayon kay Anakalusugan Rep. Ray Reyes mayroong 951,105 rehistradong nurse sa bansa subalit 53.55% lamang o higit 509,000 ang aktibo o nagtatrabaho sa mga medical institutions at 442,000 ang wala o may ibang trabaho, batay sa datos ng Professional Regulations Commission (PRC).

“The low number of active registered nurses in the country is also a cause for alarm. This is another issue that we need to address aside from the exodus of our nurses abroad,” sabi ni Reyes.

Ayon sa Department of Health (DOH), noong Oktobre 2022 ay nasa 106,000 ang kakulangan ng nurse sa bansa.

“The government must ensure that there is an adequate amount of health care workers at any given moment, in any municipality or community in the country. Additio­nally, the health and welfare of these health care workers must also be a priority,” dagdag pa ni Reyes.

Upang dumami ang nurse sa bansa, itinulak ni Reyes ang pagpapalawig ng scholarship at return service program para sa mga nurse.

Sa panukalang Nursin­g Scholarship and Return Service Program Act (House Bill 6631), bibigyan ng scholarship ang mga kuwalipikadong kumukuha ng nursing degree. (Billy Begas)

Ano ang masasabi mo sa balitang ito? (Mag-komento)
