Chiz: Maharlika bill niretoke para makalusot

Mas malaki na ang tsansang makalusot sa Senado ang panukalang Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF) matapos ang isinagawang pagretoke upang makalikom ng mas malaking pondo para sa gobyerno, ayon kay Senador Francis “Chiz” Escudero.

Sinabi ni Escudero na pinirmahan na niya ang committee report matapos makita ang mga amiyenda sa orihinal na bersyon ng panukala na ayon sa ilang senador ay hindi katanggap-tanggap.

“As I stated from the beginning when we started to review the original bill filed by Senator Villar, we will provide a better version. I said then that the Senate counterpart will not be in the same shape, size, color or form because, as it was passed in the House (of Representatives), it clearly will not pass the Senate,” saad ng senador.

Sa kabila ng paglagda sa committee report, sinabi ni Escudero na marami pa siyang tatanungin kapag tinalakay na sa plenaryo ang Senate Bill 2020 na inihanda ng Senate Committee on Banks, Financial Institutions and Currencies.

“I want to make sure that the bill from Senate will have the necessary safeguards and more importantly, puts the interest of the Filipino people first,” ani Escudero.

Dahil umano sa ginawang pagretoke sa MIF bill, malayong malayo na ito sa orihinal na panukala.

“If you will compare SB 1670 and SB 2020, ang layo. It is now totally unrecognizable,” ayon pa sa senador.