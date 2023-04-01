Ashley Ortega sugatan sa taping

Nagkasugat-sugat si Ashley Ortega sa taping ng ‘Hearts On Ice’.

Makikita sa Instagram niya ang mga sugat, pasa na tinamo sa paggawa ng stunts sa ice skating rink.

“All I can say is how fulfilling it is to go home from work despite all the sleepless nights, cuts, falls, bruises, and physical exhaustion,” sabi ni Ashley.

Nilinaw rin ni Ashley na normal lang sa figure skating na madapa at masaktan.

“The production of HOI takes good care of me and everyone on set. All my bruises, falls, and cuts are accidents and it’s normal in our sport.”

Kaya super bilib ang fans, co-stars niya sa kanya.

Say ni Roxie Smith, “Queen things!!!!”

Chika ni Rita Avila, “I hope you are feeling better today. Rest your body while you can.”

Well, very similar nga sina Ashley at karakter niyang si Ponggay na parehong hindi sumusuko para abutin ang mga pangarap!